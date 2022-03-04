Captain I CAN Diamond School Tour 2022 Media Launch

Since its inception in 2014, the Captain I CAN brand imparts inspirational and positive messages across Jamaica and the world. The aim is to promote good values with its 8-foot superhero, Captain I CAN! The children are the future epitomized by “Captain I CAN” and “Mrs Sonshine”.

In association with the National Child Month Committee, Nurse’s Association of Jamaica, and Good News Jamaica, Team Captain I CAN kick-started their Diamond School Tour 2022 under the theme “Make Dreams Come True”. Commemorating Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee for 60 years of independence, the Captain I CAN team will make 60 stops at 60 schools islandwide beginning March 7th, 2022.

Charles Hyatt II, CEO of Good News Jamaica, hosted the launch. The show began with opening remarks from the MC, who did a great job at injecting energy into the anticipating audience. Next up were the Sonshine Kids providing the welcome.

Mrs SonShine and Captain I CAN

Captain I CAN Vision Explained

Following the Sunshine kids, the moment we were all waiting for was here. Captain, I CAN, and Mrs Sonshine made their entrance to the stage. They both were full of energy as they performed their song “I CAN, I will”. After the energy subsided from the music, the duo explained the Vision of the Captain I CAN brand. The audience nodded in agreement and clapped the mission.

The show was outstanding. The lineup included entertainment by sultry gospel artist Tammy G. Similarly, Sarah Morgan performed an empathetically entertaining poem about teachers’ stresses that left the audience smiling.

Dr Pauline Mullings Poses with Captain I CAN and Mrs Sonshine

Special guests in attendance

The Principal of Jessie Ripoll Primary School, Mr Oniel Stevens, provided a testimonial to the impact of the school tour. Additionally, the banter between Principal Stevens and Mr Hyatt kept the vibe of the powerful night going.

Also present was Dr Pauline Mullings, BH(M), JP. Dr Mullings is the Chairperson of the National Child Month Committee. In her speech, she stated, “The values of the committee are aligned with those of Captain I CAN who seeks to impact future generations by interfacing with and sowing good seeds in the hearts and minds of our current generation of children.” President of the Nurses’ Association of Jamaica, Mrs Patsy Edwards-Henry, added: “Our nurses will be present to provide on the ground support”. With the pledge of both agencies, the Captain I Can Diamond School Tour is on course to success. Correspondingly, Captain I CAN, and the team encouraged others to come on board to make the tour a success in empowering and transforming the lives of our youth.

Blasting Off the Launch

Mrs Sonshine gave the acknowledgement, followed by the MC’s closing remarks. Surprisingly, the night’s highlight was the singing of the National Anthem. Unlike adults singing with pride, Tammy G brought the children in the audience on stage to sing. We may never hear the anthem sung with such love and energy. To emphasize the opening of the school tour, Captain I CAN, and Mrs Sonshine closed the show with their motivating song “Blast Off”. Not only was Blast Off exciting, but also instructive as it encouraged listeners to stop procrastinating.

The Launch of Diamond Tour 2022 promises to be epic and impactful. Sixty schools across the island of Jamaica will experience a life-changing encounter. By the same token, Captain I CAN's task is to help "Make Dreams Come True".






















