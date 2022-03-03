EHAS Inc. Announces “Stories to Create” Launch Event

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6:30 pm – 9 pm EST, EHAS will host its official “Stories to Create” launch event. The event venue is at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

Endorsed by Mayor Kevin Anderson of Fort Myers, Florida, the event will feature authors, musicians, and artists who will share stories through music, artwork and storytelling.

About EHAS Inc.

Founded by Jamaican-born motivational speaker Cornell Bunting, EHAS Inc. is a Florida-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire and empower at-risk youths to drive a growth mindset. EHAS’ vision is to create a space for everyone to tell, live, and dream the EHAS’s purpose of giving a voice to the voiceless, a livelihood to the living, and a reality to the dreamer. Our mission is to touch, improve, and change lives each day through a message of hope, to teach our youths how to overcome adversities and find purpose irrespective of the challenges they may face. We make the world a better place through mental stimulation and intervention to affect a mindset shift.

The launch event will kick off a series of in-person fundraising events aimed at raising US$50,000 by the second quarter of 2022. Funds raised will go towards furthering the organization’s development and initiatives.

Community Support

With the support of our community, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of children, young adults, and justice-involved individuals reentering society through mental stimulation programs and workshops, backed by donations from EHAS’ sponsors and supporters.

“I am excited about the official launch of EHAS and look forward to connecting with like-minded individuals who share the same vision of transforming the lives of at-risk youths. Through life-changing stories, I teach others how to use their adversities to find purpose. This event is just the beginning of what we can do together to change the world, one youth at a time,” said Founder and Chairman, Cornell Bunting.

For further information on how to contribute, volunteer, or donate, please visit our website at www.ehasinc.org or contact:

Cornell Bunting | Chairman | cornell@ehasinc.org

Trudy Ann Knockless | PR/Marketing | trudy@ehasinc.org